Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Senate will be convened this week to address the pressing issue of the ongoing Palestine situation, following the barbaric bombings by the Zionist Israeli Army in besieged Gaza Strip.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, Senator Manzoor Kakar had written letters to Chairman Senate, urging him to convene a session to discuss and deliberate on the situation in Palestine, to which he agreed.

This session aims to emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On October 20, Pakistan and China had expressed deep concern over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to China, both sides had reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lied in implementing the “two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.”

Advertisement

The joint statement had called for the cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza.