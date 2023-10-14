Senate Standing Committee on HR condemns Israel’s bombing on Palestinians

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has unanimously passed a resolution, condemning Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment and killing of innocent Palestinians, and depriving them of their basic human rights.

The Committee that met in Islamabad, with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair, called upon international community and the United Nations to immediately intervene to put an end to Israeli aggression.

The Senate panel emphasized that the only solution to durable peace in the Middle East is to establish an independent and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 frontiers, with Al-Quds as its capital.

On October 14, Pakistan had called “unacceptable” the collective punishment of Gaza’s entire Palestinian population by Israeli Occupation forces, saying it amounted to “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“Major crimes against humanity are being committed even as we speak, in Palestine, in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other situations of oppression, occupation and violence,” Pakistani delegate Rabia Ijaz had told the General Assembly’s Sixth (legal) Committee).

Ms. Ijaz, a second secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was speaking in a debate on Crimes against Humanity in which speakers spotlighted the need for a universal instrument on preventing and punishing those crimes in the midst of geopolitical confrontations, including the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.