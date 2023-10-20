Senators submit requisition to discuss Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD: A requisition has been submitted for a Senate session to discuss Palestine issue immediately.

The requisition was signed by members of various political parties including the PPP, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and JUI-F.

Senator Ali Zafar from Tehreek-e-Insaf and Senator Taj Haider from PPP are also among the signees of the requisition.

The purpose of this request is to promptly convene a Senate meeting to address the matter concerning Palestine.

The Chairman of the Senate has summoned a Senate gathering in accordance with Article 54, Clause 3, and Article 61 of the Constitution, as per the requisition.

