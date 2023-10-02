Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across country

ISLAMABAD: A seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across the country from Monday.

Over 40 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine along with supplementary dose of vitamin A during the campaign.

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

He said eradication of polio virus from the country is obligation of every citizen.

The health minister said polio cases have now confined to a few areas of the country. He said the global certification requires that no polio case is reported for three consecutive years.

Polio drops will be administered to children aged five or below in 30 districts of Sindh from October 2 to 6. Whereas, the polio campaign in Karachi will begin on October 2 and last till October 8. More than 37,000 health workers will provide services in the campaign.

Vitamin A supplements will also be provided to boost immune system of children of six months to five year. Two wild poliovirus cases were reported in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. No case has been reported in Sindh since July 2020.