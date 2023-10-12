Seven killed after car falls into canal near Mianwali

MIANWALI: Seven people were killed when a car fell into a canal near Pakka Khanjera in Mianwali Wednesday night, Bol News reported.

Those killed in the accident were musicians, including folk singer Sharafat Ali Baloch, who were returning from a music party in the area.

The incident took place around 3 am. The dead bodies have been recovered from the canal in a rescue operation.

On October 7, four people were killed in the name of honor in Sialkot, leaving the entire city in shock and fear.

These events involve cases of honor-related violence and a horrifying act of violence over a minor dispute.

In the Aguki police station area, a young girl fell victim to a brutal act of violence when she was beaten to death by two women, ostensibly in the name of honor.

This tragic incident highlights the alarming prevalence of honor-related violence in certain communities.

