Seven killed after car falls into canal near Mianwali

MIANWALI: Seven people were killed when a car fell into a canal near Pakka Khanjera in Mianwali Wednesday night, Bol News reported.

Those killed in the accident were musicians, including folk singer Sharafat Ali Baloch, who were returning from a music party in the area.

The incident took place around 3 am. The dead bodies have been recovered from the canal in a rescue operation.

