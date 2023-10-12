Seven killed after car falls into canal near Mianwali

MIANWALI: Seven people were killed when a car fell into a canal near Pakka Khanjera in Mianwali Wednesday night, Bol News reported.
Those killed in the accident were musicians, including folk singer Sharafat Ali Baloch, who were returning from a music party in the area.
The incident took place around 3 am. The dead bodies have been recovered from the canal in a rescue operation.
On October 7, four people were killed in the name of honor in Sialkot, leaving the entire city in shock and fear.
These events involve cases of honor-related violence and a horrifying act of violence over a minor dispute.
In the Aguki police station area, a young girl fell victim to a brutal act of violence when she was beaten to death by two women, ostensibly in the name of honor.
This tragic incident highlights the alarming prevalence of honor-related violence in certain communities.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.