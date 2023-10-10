Several looted of money in name of late Qawwal Amjad Sabri

Several incidents of money looting have reported in the name of the famous Qawwal Shaheed Amjad Sabri and his family.

These incidents involve fraudulent calls and online transactions, exploiting the Sabri family’s reputation.

Amjad Sabri’s son, Mujajid Sabri, reported that the accused used a picture of Amjad Sabri’s son on WhatsApp and made fake orders for food.

One such incident involved ordering food worth 34,000 rupees and transferring 10,000 rupees online.

Another incident occurred during the month of Rabi ul Awal when someone ordered a large order of Biryani and transferred 50,000 rupees under the Sabri family’s name.

These incidents have taken place over the past two months, resulting in substantial financial losses to the victims to fake calls.

Mujajid Sabri stated that the Sabri family, well-known in Liaquatabad, has been targeted by these fraudulent activities.

Added that he has reported these incidents to the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).