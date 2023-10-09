SHC acquits life-time imprisonment suspect; declares case null and void

The accused Kaler Mushtaq case has been declared nullified.

The appeal was approved by SHC.

A case of taget killing was lodged in 2012.

Advertisement

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has acquitted the accused, declaring the sentence of the alleged target killer of the banned organization Kaler Mushtaq alias Shah null and void on Monday, Bol News reported.

According to details, the appeal against the punishment for the crime was approved in the Sindh High Court.

The court, while ordering the release of the accused from jail, said that the prosecution and the police could not prove the charges against the accused; if there is no case against him, then he should be released from jail.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced the accused, Mushataq alias Shahji, to life imprisonment for the crime of target killing.

Previously, a case of communal target killing was registered against the suspect in 2012 at Shah Latif police station.

The police further claims that Athar Shah was killed by the firing of the accused Mushtaq and his associates, Mazahir Shah was injured, while the accused Irfan, who participated in the retaliatory firing was also killed.

Advertisement

Also Read SHC orders police to submit report about missing persons by Nov 6 KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the police to...

Earlier, the SHC on Monday directed the police to find out about the missing persons and submit a report to the court by November 6.

Hearing more than 10 petitions pertaining to recovery of the missing persons, the high court gave the task of locating other missing persons to the joint investigation team and provincial task force.