SHC declares Karoonjhar mountains as national asset

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court on Thursday declared Karoonjhar mountains as a national asset and directed all the parties to stop commercial activities there by incorporating the mountains in the world heritage sites, Bol News reported.

The SHC Circuit Bench had reserved its verdict regarding cutting of Karoonjhar mountains on September 5.

The high court directed the secretary minerals, deputy commissioner Tharparkar and other relevant organisations to ensure implementation of the orders. The court said the Mithi deputy commissioner and SHO Nangarparkar would be responsible for illegal activities on Karoonjhar mountains.

The court directed the Wildlife Department to ensure protection of wildlife on Karoonjhar mountains. Tree plantation campaign should be launched and historical worshipping places should be protected on the mountains, the court ruled.

The reserved verdict was announced by the double bench consisting of Justice Muhammed Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan.