SHC rejects bail plea of two suspects accused of gang rape

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday turned down the bail application of two suspects accused of gang rape.

The court, after careful consideration, rejected the bail application of the two accused individuals, identified as Asghar and Abid.

The case in question stems from an incident that took place on March 29, 2023, in the Qayyumabad area, where the accused allegedly gang-raped a woman, according to the police’s account.

Notably, the accused also reportedly recorded videos and took pictures of the victim during the harrowing ordeal, further adding to the gravity of the case.

Shockingly, the accused had reportedly used threats, putting a pistol to the girl’s head to silence her, as the police investigation revealed.

The victim, bravely speaking out, informed the police that the accused had captured video and images during the rape, a crucial piece of evidence.

However, the court criticized the police’s handling of this vital aspect of the case, stating that it was inadequately investigated.

The court also condemned the conduct of the lady investigation officer, who seemingly failed to provide an explanation and shifted blame onto the victim.

Expressing deep concern, the court deemed such behavior by the investigating officer as intolerable and against the dignity of the police force.

The court noted the sacrifices made by many police officers for the country’s safety and urged the Inspector General of Sindh to improve the quality of investigations in such cases.

Further directives were issued for the Inspector General of Sindh to inform investigating officers about the decisions of higher courts in cases of this nature.

Additionally, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South was ordered to ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations related to the videos and photos.

In a move to expedite justice, the Sindh High Court instructed the subordinate court to decide on the case within three months, with the possibility of daily hearings if deemed necessary.

It’s noteworthy that the trial court had previously rejected the bail applications of the accused on three occasions, underscoring the seriousness of the charges.