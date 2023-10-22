Shehbaz, Hamza & family members meet Nawaz at Jati Umra

They congratulated Elder Sharif on his return home

Ishaq Dar, Azam Tarar also present in the meeting

Nawaz also consults with Tarar on legal matters

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other family members met party supremo Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra, here on Sunday.

They congratulated Elder Sharif on his return home and also expressed their gratitude for the public participation in the Minar Pakistan rally on the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazir Tarar were also present in the meeting

The nation welcomed Nawaz Sharif with a warm welcome, Shahbaz said and added the people consider Nawaz as the last hope for their problems and the country’s development, which he would fulfill this time as always.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif help people become productive citizen

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif also appreciated the struggle of party leaders on national issues, adding that the PML-N would fight for public relief together.

Advertisement

He reiterated, “I don’t want to take revenge from anyone, I am only focused on domestic issues.”

Nawaz Sharif also consulted with Azam Nazir on legal matters regarding cases on the judicial front.