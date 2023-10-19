Shehbaz launches new anthem of PML-N 

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has launched a new anthem of the PML-N ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s arrival on Oct 21.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif said that a blood-warming anthem has been presented today, adding, “I congratulate Maryam Nawaz on making of this great anthem.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif should warmly be welcomed by all sections of the society from across the country, adding that this anthem is a testament to that welcome.

“Seeing your enthusiasm, I am sure that Nawaz Sharif will be honored by giving the biggest reception in the country’s history on October 21 at Minar Pakistan.”

He maintained, “If Nawaz Sharif comes, he will start all development works again. Nawaz Sharif will bring back the progress and prosperity of the country.”

