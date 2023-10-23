Sindh CM directs to provide legal aid to 385 juvenile prisoners

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir on Monday decided to provide legal assistance to 385 juvenile prisoners, Bol News reported.

The Sindh caretaker chief minister directed the Law Department for legal aid to 385 minor prisoners. Minor prisoners in Sindh are imprisoned in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur jails, the Sindh CM spokesman said.

“Among juvenile prisoners, 168 are 17 years old, 106 are 16 years old and 100 are 18 years old, eight are 15 years old, two are 14 years old and one is 13 years old. The law department should provide legal assistance to the minor prisoners to prosecute their cases,” said the caretaker CM.

He said the government also had to take steps to make these children better human beings.

Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir if the children were kept in such jails, their personality will be destroyed. The law department should provide full legal support to these minor prisoners, he directed.