Sindh reports more malaria cases

The war on malaria continues in Sindh province.

Two precious people became victims of malaria this year.

17 malaria cases were reported in Karachi.

Karachi: Malaria cases continue to increase in Sindh; during the last 24 hours, 3 thousand 45 cases of malaria were reported in Sindh on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

1 thousand 319 cases were reported in the Hyderabad division, 1 thousand 17 cases in Larkana, 372 cases in Mirpur Khas, and 173 cases reported in Sukkur.

On the other side, 147 cases were reported in Shaheed Banezirabad, and 17 cases were reported in Karachi division.

Unfortunately, the number of malaria cases has reached 384,246 this year in the province. However, the Sindh Health Department claims that malaria has taken two precious lives so far this year.

Earlier, the malaria outbreak continues in Sindh; 1,131 more cases were reported in twenty-four hours, according to the Health Department of Sindh.

However, 1 case of malaria was reported from Karachi, 36 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 106 from Mirpur Khas Division, 375 from Larkana, and 513 from Hyderabad. Added to that, in the last 24 days, 77 thousand 514 malaria cases have been reported in Sindh.