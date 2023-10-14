Sindh to take MDCAT re-test on November 19

MDCAT exams were cancelled due to paper leakage.

The student got high marks due to copying and a paper leak.

CM Sindh has ordered her to retake the exam.

Karachi: Caretaker Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Saad Khalid, says that the re-test of MDCAT in Sindh will be held on November 19, Bol News reported.

It should be noted that, due to the paper leak, children scored higher marks, which created a mess in the education department.

Dr. Saad Khalid said that he has recommended giving responsibility to the FIA for a transparent inquiry and decided to take the exam again after the report.

Added to that, some children passed the exam due to the copying and paper leakage; re-testing of 49 thousand children is a challenge.

It should be remembered that the MD CAT exam was again announced for admission to the medical and dental colleges in Sindh province.

In this regard, the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice Retired Maqbool Baqir had ordered to cancel the MD CAT 2023 entrance test results. Now, this entrance test will be conducted by Dow University.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar ordered to cancellation of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 entry test results.

According to the spokesman, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh instructed the authorities concerned to re-conduct the MDCAT test through Dow University of Health Sciences(DUHS) Karachi.