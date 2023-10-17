ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and timely elections in the country.

Talking to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said it is the responsibility of caretaker setup to provide equal opportunities to all political parties to participate in the upcoming polls.

Terming the Election Commission as an independent institution, the Minister expressed desire to hold elections in a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere.

On his part, the JUI-F Chief commended the efforts made by caretaker government for addressing the economic problems of the country and assured to provide every possible cooperation in the process of conducting electoral polls.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the country were also discussed in the meeting.

