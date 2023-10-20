Solangi discusses challenges of fake news, misinformation with British political consul

Miss Zoe Ware, the Political Consul of the British High Commission, had a meeting with the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Murtaza Solangi on Friday.

The discussions in the meeting primarily revolved around strengthening the relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, addressing issues related to hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, promoting cooperation within the media sectors, and the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Safe Digital Environment Program.

Murtaza Solangi emphasized Pakistan’s high regard for its relations with Britain and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation within the media sectors.

The UNDP’s Safe Digital Environment program was also highlighted as a valuable initiative to combat misinformation and hateful narratives.

This program aims to improve the knowledge, capacity, and skills of government agencies and officials in identifying false and harmful narratives in the online space.

Murtaza Solangi underscored the global nature of the challenges posed by misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, emphasizing the need for effective control measures.

He particularly noted the significant challenge of fake news on social media.

To tackle these issues, it was discussed that assistance would be sought from the UK’s Modern Media Curriculum to provide training to journalists.

The Information Service Academy will play a pivotal role in this training initiative, said Solangi.

Added, awareness sessions on hate speech and misinformation will be organized at the Information Service Academy.

The meeting also delved into the field of film and drama and its role in showcasing a country’s culture and positive identity.

Murtaza Solangi recognized the importance of film and drama in this regard.

Furthermore, the Information Minister provided updated the British Political Consul about activities related to elections in the country, assuring that elections will be held on schedule, with the Election Commission responsible for announcing the election date.

In response, the British Political Consul pledged full support for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

This meeting serves as an important step toward strengthening ties and addressing critical issues in the realms of media and information.