Stolen vehicle recovers after ransom paid

Karachi: The vehicle stolen from the Hub River was recovered after a ransom was paid on Monday, Bol News reported.

According to sources, the robbers asked to keep the ransom money at a certain place near the Hub River.

In this regard, the affected transporter, the owner of the vehicle, had come to the place indicated by the robbers by keeping the money.

It should be noted that the crime was committed on the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

However, on the other side, the vehicle was found in abandoned condition on the super highway last evening.

It should be noted that the Sakran police had already informed the victim driver how to get the vehicle.

Moreover, on October 8, the robbers committed a robbery near the Yaqoob Hotel in Manghopir and took away the car.

In addition to that, a group of friends going from Landhi to Dargah Shah Noorani were also targeted by armed robbers.

Previously, Four coasters were also robbed ten days ago by the bandits.

The robbers robbed the affected transporter of mobile phones, cash, clothes, and slippers along with the vehicle.

Earlier, three police officials from interior Sindh caught robbing people in Karachi, Bol News reported.

The arrested police officer Mumtaz belonged to Nawabshah and police officials Saddam and Naqeeb are appointed in CIA Noshehro Feroze. They were posted at Lal Shehbaz festival in Sehwan. From there, they came to Karachi for robbery.