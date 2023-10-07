Stones pelted on Nawaz Sharif’s posters in Mandi Bahauddin

A video surfaced showing an unfortunate incident where the photos of Nawaz Sharif were pelted with stones in Mandi Bahauddin.

This incident occurred as school and college students engaged in the act, targeting an advertisement board that had welcomed Nawaz Sharif’s return home.

Nawaz Sharif’s picture on the welcoming board along the main highways became the target of these stone-throwers.

The local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had put up welcome banners in anticipation of Nawaz Sharif’s return on October 21.

The video capturing this incident, where dozens of students can be seen pelting stones at Nawaz’s holding board, has gone viral.