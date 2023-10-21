Advertisement
Supporters celebrate Nawaz Sharif's return in a unique way

date 2023-10-21

  • Nawaz Sharif returned home after four years.
  • His supporter, Ghulam Fareed, was excited about his return.
  • 75 kg of milk tea have been served so far at his hotel.
Kot Addu: Nawaz Sharif’s return home after four years was celebrated by supporter Ghulam Fareed at his hotel, who provided free tea to all, Bol News reported.

According to Ghulam Fareed, Nawaz Sharif, a supporter, said that my leader has returned; I was waiting for this day, and I am excited today.

However, the follower claims that 75 kg of milk has been served and the tea will be free at my hotel all day.

On the other hand, people flock to the Mr. Fareed Tea Hotel to drink free tea.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing of his plane at the Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif embarked for his final destination Pakistan from Dubai on Saturday.

As per the party plan, Nawaz Sharif will stop in Islamabad for some time, and from there he will be leaving for the grand public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

In a significant legal development, efforts are underway to file petitions seeking the restoration of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in both the Al-Azizia Reference and Avenfield Reference cases.

