Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Surrendering yourself before court will rectify everything: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Surrendering yourself before court will rectify everything: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Articles
Advertisement
Surrendering yourself before court will rectify everything: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Surrendering yourself before court will rectify everything: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Advertisement
  • IPP announced detachment from Aoun Chauhdry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif.
  • Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan on Saturday.
  • He returned home after four years of exile.
Advertisement

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the country is being confused by the dates of May 9 and May 28, but only by surrendering yourself before the court will rectify everything.

Reacting to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the spokesperson of the IPP said that the party has also announced detachment from Aoun Chauhdry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif at the airport.

The former minister further claimed that the IPP has decided to issue a show cause notice to Aoun Chaudhry.

It should be noted that Aoun Chaudry, the senior leader of the IPP, met the leader of PML-N and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore Airport on the occasion of his return to Pakistan.

Regarding the meeting between the two leaders, the spokesperson of the IPP said that Aoun Choudry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the party; if Aoun Chouhdry had gone in a personnel capacity, then an immediate explanation has been sought.

It should be remembered that the leader of the PML-N has returned home after four years.

Advertisement

In addition to it, he first arrived in Islamabad through a special flight from Dubai, from where he then reached Lahore and addressed the workers in the meeting of the PML-N at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Also Read

Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight
Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a...

Earlier, former information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight for traveling on an official passport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story