Talks between Pakistan, Russia to begin next week on buying cheap oil

ISLAMABAD: Talks between Pakistan and Russia will begin next week on the matter of importing cheap oil from Russia, Bol News reported.

Sources from the Ministry of Energy said Pakistan delegation would arrive in Russia on October 9. Pakistan would negotiate a long-term agreement to purchase oil and gas from Russia, they said.

They sources said Pakistan would propose to buy oil from Russia at 60 dollars per barrel. Pakistan would sign the agreement keeping in mind the international sanctions, they maintained.

They said from sixty dollars per barrel, oil will be cheaper by 10,000 rupees per barrel. A long-term LNG import deal from 2026 was also on the agenda, they added.

“LPG import and gas pipeline are also included in the negotiation agenda. Pakistan will also discuss abolition of transportation charges with Russia,” the sources said.