Teenager found beheaded after gone missing for two days

PATTOKI: A 13-year-old boy was found beheaded after he was gone missing for two days in Pattoki, Bol News reported on Sunday.

The FIR lodged with police mentioned that Ali Hasan went to a shop two days ago and after leaving for home from the shop he had gone missing.

“Today, we found his beheaded undressed dead body in a nearby field. The heirs identified the dead body of the child through his clothes and shoes,” the FIR mentioned.

Police said the family had been searching for the child for two days on their own and they did not inform the police. They said head of the child was dissected from body and it had marks of torture on the face and body.

The case was filed by Saddar Phool Nagar Police on a written request of father of the victim.

Advertisement

Police said the dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki for postmortem.