Terrorists use Afghan SIMs in most crimes in KP

CTD has revealed that most Afghan SIMs are used in terrorism and extortion crimes.

830 cases of terrorism and extortion were recorded in KP.

500 accused have been arrested so far.

Peshawar: The Anti-Terrorism Department has revealed in a report that most Afghan SIMs are used in terrorism and extortion crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KPK), Bol News reported.

According to details, the Anti-Terrorism Department compiled a report in which 830 cases of terrorism and extortion have been recorded in KP.

In most crimes, Afghan SIMs are used. The report says that the CTD traced 601 cases, and 1,982 accused were named in all cases.

Added to that, out of which 500 accused were arrested and 216 suspects were killed in operations, The CTD further claims that in 32 cases, the accused were convicted by the courts, and 80 cases of extortion were registered, out of which 47 have been traced.

On the other hand, 197 accused have been named in extortion, 90 accused have been arrested so far, and 5 groups involved in extortion have been eliminated.

Furthermore, DIG CTD Imran Shahid says that the organization is having difficulty accessing Afghan SIMs, but CTD was directed to file an FIR on the extortion call as soon as possible.

Earlier, the CTD has arrested four wanted terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Buner and recovered ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terrorism Department said arrested terrorists received training in Afghanistan and Kurram. He added that terrorists were instructed by Mufti Sajjad from Afghanistan.