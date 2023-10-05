The Consulate General of China in Karachi Donated Ration Bags to the People of Gwadar

Recently, the Consulate General of China in Karachi donated ration bags to the people of Gwadar. This donation was executed by Linyi Trade City Overseas Investment (Pakistan) Co., Ltd., and was supported by China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. (COPHC).

The ration bags contain rice, flour, sugar, oil and other necessities urgently needed by the locals, totaling 4,000 portions and more than 80 tons. The two companies overcame difficulties such as high safety risks, rising prices, power outages and strikes in Karachi, where the ration bags were purchased, as well as shortage of logistics resources, and completed the distribution of the ration bags in batches from September 8th to 13th.

This donation aims to improve people’s livelihood in Gwadar and enhance the unity of the local communities. In the letter of thanks, Pakistani friends expressed deep appreciation for China’s move and said it was a noble act to generously help the poor people in Gwadar, to whom, these ration bags are not only concrete assistance, but also spiritual encouragement, which boosts their confidence in participating actively in regional construction and building a better future for Gwadar. It fully demonstrates the sincere friendship between the people of both countries.

