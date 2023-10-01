Three family members arrested over killing minor girl, injuring mother

KARACHI: Police have arrested three family members after a three-year-old minor girl died and her mother sustained injuries in a firing incident in Surjani Town.

The mother, brother, and brother-in-law of the woman involved in the shooting have been arrested. Police said the shooting was done on the pretext of “honour” in Siddique Goth earlier this week. As a result of the shooting, a woman named Meerab was injured and her 3-year-old daughter Jannat.

Police said three suspects including a woman have been arrested. The arrested accused include the woman’s brother Adil s/o Nasir, brother-in-law Sheikh Massood and mother Farzana w/o Nasir.

Police said the accused have confessed to opening fire on the woman injuring her and killing her infant daughter after a family dispute.

Earlier, the maternal grandfather of Meerub told the media in the presence of the Surjani Town Station House Officer (SHO) that his granddaughter was a divorced woman and had a daughter from her first husband.

He said Meerub befriended a man, Arif, and used to hang out with him day and night. He said Arif had several quarrels with their family members due to his relationship with Meerub.

He claimed on the night of the incident, Meerub’s brother-in-law Masood, the husband of her sister, got enraged after he saw both of them together and opened fire in a fit of furry.

He said Arif also had a weapon with him and fired back. However, Meerub sustained injuries and her three-year-old daughter Jannat died in the firing. Both Arif and Masood fled from the scene after the incident.

Police had recovered four 30-bore pistol shells from the crime scene. Surjani Town SHO Amjad Kiyani said that the firing incident had taken place due to a family dispute.

He said the accused who fired shots was the brother-in-law of the injured woman. The police officer added that the statements of the eyewitnesses and the evidence from the crime scene have been collected.

