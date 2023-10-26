Three vehicle smugglers rounded up from Karachi’s Hub River Road

Three vehicle smugglers rounded up on Hub River Road

KARACHI: Three vehicle smugglers were arrested on Thursday during a search from Haroon Bahria Society on Hub River Road in Karachi, Bol News reported.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said among the arrested accused were Mir Abdul Sadiq Mengal, Hamkatullah and Abdul Hameed.

A Kalashnikov, a 9 mm pistol, 30 bore pistol and a non-custom-pad Revo car were recovered from the arrested suspects, the CTD officials said.

The accused have shifted hundreds of non-custom paid vehicles from Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the CTD said.

The CTD said the accused used to charge Rs150,000 per vehicle for transferring a non-customs paid vehicle from one province to another. The arrested accused belong to Kalat of Balochistan, it added.