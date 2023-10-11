Advertisement
date 2023-10-11
Three workers die as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

Three workers die as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

  • Incident took place at Shah Faisal Colony No. 5.
  • As a result of the collapse, one laborer died.
  • The police and rescue team have reached the spot.
Three workers died while a few others injured on Wednesday, after the roof of an under construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

Due to the roof collapse, the laborers stuck under the debris for a long time.

However, the police and rescue team have reached the spot, and relief operations are ongoing.

On the other hand, the laborers buried under debris are being taken out and shifted to hospitals for quick recovery.
It should be noted that the collapsing roof of the house was made of tiles and bamboo.

Sadly, the villa selling food and drinks has been buried under rubble.

Added to that, the police are searching for two workers who take part in the construction.

Also Read

11 injured, one dead as under-construction building collapses in Surjani Town
11 injured, one dead as under-construction building collapses in Surjani Town

KARACHI: At least eleven and one labourer was injured when an under-construction...

previously, at least eleven and one laborer was injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Surjani Town area of Karachi, Bol News reported.

According to reports, a four-storey building under construction collapsed near the Green Line bus stop in Sector-4D of Surjani Town. Eleven people were injured in the incident. A large contingent of police, Rangers, and rescue officials rushed to the site and helped to rescue those tapped in the rubble.

 

 

