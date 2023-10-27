Timely and factual news; Bol Network has crossed another milestone

KARACHI: Bol Network and Tellotalk Digital Distribution have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The objective of the agreement is to ensure timely delivery of news to the viewers.

The MoU signing ceremony between Bol Network and TeloTalk Distribution was held at Bol News Headquarters in Karachi.

Chairman Bol Network Sameer Chishti took special part in the event. Entertainment Head Shahzeb Rohila, TelloTalk CEO Shahbaz Jamote and Chief Operating Officer Adnan Lutia were also present on the occasion.

معیاری کونٹینٹ پہنچانے کی کوشش

بول اور ٹیلوٹاک ڈسٹری بیوشن کا اہم معاہدہ

چیئرمین بول کا خصوصی پیغام

Chairman Bol Network Sameer Chishti termed the agreement as an important milestone and said, “There is no competition for our digital tools. Today’s partnership that we have signed with TelloTalk will bring us back to the number one position. The digital tools we have are unmatched, nobody has better tools.”

The Chairman Bol in his special message hoped that this initiative will increase the number of viewers of Bol. Bol Network is always striving to bring quality content to its viewers. Providing facts to the public in a timely manner is BoL’s commitment, BoL Network will continue to move forward with this commitment.

On the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony, Entertainment Head Shahzeb Rohila said that this partnership will multiply the number of viewers of Bol.

TelloTalk CEO Shahbaz Jamote and Adnan Lutia expressed their delight at the partnership with Bol, saying that “we want all the content that is shown on Bol to be distributed more globally, to new viewers.”