Toyota, Honda, Suzuki to shut operations in Pakistan due to raw material shortage

Three prominent vehicle assemblers in Pakistan are temporarily closing their operations due to challenges related to importing and the availability of raw materials.

Toyota Indus Motors is set to halt operations from October 17 to November 17.

While, Honda will close its operations from October 24 to October 31.

Besides, Pak Suzuki will also suspend operations from October 25 to October 27.

These decisions have been made by the companies to address the issues they are facing in obtaining essential raw materials.