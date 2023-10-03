Tractor trolley crushes motorcycle rider in Mutotli

Advertisement
date 2023-10-03
Tractor trolley crushes motorcycle rider in Multan

Tractor trolley crushes motorcycle rider in Multan

  • Tractor trolley was loaded with cotton.
  • Students were returning home from school.
  • DSP Murtaza Sial ordered legal action for incident.
A motorcycle rider was crushed by a tractor trolley loaded with cotton in the Multan area of the Raja Ram police station.

According to details, the three students were returning home from school together when the accident happened.

In the accident, 10-year-old Shahroon died on the spot, and two girls were seriously injured.

The three injured are sisters, while 12-year-old Iqra and 12-year-old Adiba are among the injured.

However, the body and the injured were shifted to the civil hospital. The circle in charge of police, DSP Murtaza Syal, has ordered legal action against the tractor trolley.

Previously, a passenger bus overturned near Khanqan Dogran Interchange on Sheikhupura Motorway because of over speeding and overloading late night on Saturday in which six passengers were killed and more than 50 were injured, Bol News reported.

According to the rescue officials, the dead and injured have been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Bol News correspondent Ghulam Mustafa told that the bus was carrying pilgrims. Rescue 1122 officials first provided them immediate first aid and then shifted them to the hospital. The bus driver successfully managed to flee from the site of incident.

