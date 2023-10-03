Tractor trolley crushes motorcycle rider in Mutotli

Tractor trolley was loaded with cotton.

Students were returning home from school.

DSP Murtaza Sial ordered legal action for incident.

A motorcycle rider was crushed by a tractor trolley loaded with cotton in the Multan area of the Raja Ram police station.

According to details, the three students were returning home from school together when the accident happened.

In the accident, 10-year-old Shahroon died on the spot, and two girls were seriously injured.

The three injured are sisters, while 12-year-old Iqra and 12-year-old Adiba are among the injured.

However, the body and the injured were shifted to the civil hospital. The circle in charge of police, DSP Murtaza Syal, has ordered legal action against the tractor trolley.

