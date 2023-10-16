Transporters bound to reduce fares, freight charges now: info minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the transporters were bound to reduce fares and freight charges as the government had significantly decreased prices of petroleum products.

The minister urged the provincial and district administrations to play their role in this regard in order to pass on relief to the masses. In a post on X formerly Twitter, Solangi said the government had reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 40 and Rs 15, respectively.

“Whenever prices of these products rose, the transport sector increased freight charges and transportation fares. Now, they (transporters) are bound to provide relief to the masses by reducing them,” the minister said in his post.