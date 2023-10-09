Trial of Jinnah House attackers to be done in jail

The Punjab government on Monday decided to conduct the trail of Jinnah House attackers on May 9 in the jail.

Punjab Special Prosecutor Syed Farhad Ali Shah said that the Home Department has issued a notification in this regards, stating that the trail of the accused will be held in the Central Jail of Lahore.

Further states that the trial of Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station and arson and siege cases will also be conducted in the prison and not in the court.

Farhad Ali Shah said: “Jinnah House trial will be completed in one to one and a half months.”

Added that the prosecution has completed the challan against the accused and has been submitted to the court.