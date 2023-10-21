Turkish investors show interest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

Turkish investors have shown keen interest in making substantial investments in Pakistan, especially in mining, equipment manufacturing, paper products, pharmaceutical sector and special economic zones.

This was stated by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci during his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Investment Tahir Javed in Islamabad.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Turkiye’s readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan’s vast potential in these areas.

He mentioned 46 Turkish contracting companies keen to invest in Pakistan, expressing a desire to increase their share in infrastructure investments.

Welcoming Turkiye’s interest in investing in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister stressed the need to bring new investments in the shape of new companies from Turkiye.