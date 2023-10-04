RAWALPINDI: An Afghan sentry on Wednesday employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line. Resultantly, two innocent Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child embraced Shahadat, while another child was injured.

Pakistani troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities.

Advertisement

IAG is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose.