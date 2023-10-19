Two more illegal money exchangers held, foreign currency recovered

PESHAWAR: In a major operation FIA Commercial Banking Circle on Thursday arrested two illegal money exchangers in various operations conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah.

The arrested accused were involved in hundi business and illegal currency exchange.

The accused were identified as Siraj Ahmed and Abdul Samad Khan who were arrested from Chowk Yadgar here. FIA team recovered 8650 Saudi Riyals, 340 UAE Dirhams, 372000 Pak rupees and 10 US dollars.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Evidence related to the reference of hundi was also recovered from the accused. Cases were registered against the accused and the investigation started.