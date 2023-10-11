Two worshippers dead in Daska mosque shooting

Two people were martyred and another was injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a mosque in Daska, during Fajar prayers on Wednesday.

According to Saddar police, the incident took place in Noor Madina Mosque in Madeki Chowk area.

The police said that there were three attackers riding motorcycles, who opened fire on the worshippers.

The deceased have been identified as Hashim and Shahid while the injured, Ahad, is currently admitted in the Civil Hospital.

A heavy contingent of Police under the supervision of DPO Daska had reached the site and search has been initiated to arrest the attackers.

In response to a tragic incident IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken immediate notice.

He has instructed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Gujranwala to report on the incident.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Sialkot has been directed to assemble a special team for the prompt apprehension of the accused.

The focus is on arresting the accused as quickly as possible, with a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the incident.

Dr. Usman Anwar has reassured that the accused will face the consequences of their actions, ensuring justice for the victims’ families on a high-priority basis.

The authorities are actively working to investigate and resolve this tragic incident, with a commitment to delivering justice to those affected.