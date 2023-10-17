Updates on the passport application process for Pakistan nationals in the UAE

The Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has informed the Pakistani community that there are technical problems in the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports in Islamabad. This is causing delays in processing passports.

If you need an urgent passport, it will take about a month to get. For regular passports, it will take around two months.

To avoid any inconvenience, applicants are advised to call the Embassy or Consulate to confirm that their passports are ready before going there. You can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi at 02-4447800 (extension 332) and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai at 04-3973600 (extension 110).