USD to PKR price in Pakistan cheaper by Rs2 to Rs282 on Oct 6

KARACHI: US dollar went cheaper by Rs2 to Rs 282 from Rs 284 in open market on Friday.

The dollar bill has become cheaper by 46 rupees since the government took action, said the currency dealers.

Whereas US dollar price decreased by 0.93 paisa in interbank

The dollar closed at Rs282.69 in the interbank. The dollar has become cheaper by Rs24.41 from the highest level.

Globally, the US dollar charged toward a 12-week winning streak on Friday, though it remained mostly rangebound as markets looked to US nonfarm payrolls data later in the day for clues on whether the Federal Reserve’s hawkish messaging on rates will need tweaking.