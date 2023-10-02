USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re0.98 to Rs286.76 in inter-bank on Oct 2

USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re0.98 to Rs286.76 in inter-bank on Oct 2

Articles
Advertisement
USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re0.98 to Rs286.76 in inter-bank on Oct 2

USD to PKR rate down by Re0.98 to Rs286.76 in inter-bank on Oct 2

Advertisement

KARACHI: The value of the US Dollar decreased by Re 0.98, dropping from Rs 287.74 to Rs 286.76 in the interbank market on Monday.

The Pakistani Rupee continued its upward trend against the US Dollar, marking a 0.34% gain in the interbank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 286.76 after an increase of Re0.98 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee improved another 1,4pc to settle ar 287.74 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, extending its winning run to 17 successive sessions.

Globally, the US dollar kicked off  the last quarter of the year on the front foot on Monday as the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates provided solid support, pushing the yen to an 11-month low.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story