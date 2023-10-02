USD to PKR rate down by Re0.98 to Rs286.76 in inter-bank on Oct 2

KARACHI: The value of the US Dollar decreased by Re 0.98, dropping from Rs 287.74 to Rs 286.76 in the interbank market on Monday.

The Pakistani Rupee continued its upward trend against the US Dollar, marking a 0.34% gain in the interbank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 286.76 after an increase of Re0.98 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee improved another 1,4pc to settle ar 287.74 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, extending its winning run to 17 successive sessions.

Globally, the US dollar kicked off the last quarter of the year on the front foot on Monday as the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates provided solid support, pushing the yen to an 11-month low.