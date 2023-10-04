LAHORE: PTI chairman had instructed the workers to target sensitive installations in case of his arrest, party senior leader Usman Dar said on Wednesday.

The instruction to target sensitive installations was given by Chairman PTI himself, Dar further blamed.

He maintained that Long March was decided to stop General Asim Munir’s appointment as Army Chief in October 2022.

Dar added that the purpose of the May 9 attacks was to put pressure on the army and remove General Asim Munir from office.

The planning of the May 9 events was chalked out in Zaman Park under the chairmanship of Chairman PTI.

The chairman PTI brainwashed workers to avoid arrest, Dar said.

What happened in Judicial Complex Islamabad and Zaman Park was the result of this mindset, he said, adding workers from all over the country were mobilized outside Zaman Park.

9th May is a shameful incident which should be condemned as much as possible, he said and added that the May 9 is a dark spot that will take time to wash away.

After the attacks on the institutions, the foundation of PTI was shaken, Dar observed.