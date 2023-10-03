Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed as new Pakistan Navy chief

KARACHI: Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been appointed as the new chief of Pakistan Navy, Bol News reported on Tuesday quoting the Pakistan Navy spokesperson as saying.

The Pak Navy spokesperson said the change of command ceremony will be held on October 7, 2023 in Islamabad.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be promoted to the rank of Admiral on October 7, 2023, the spokesperson said.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of the National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK’s Royal College of Defense Studies, the spokesperson said.

He said Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has vast experience of working in key command and staff positions.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has served as Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy.

He has held the posts of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) and Deputy President National Defense University.

Naveed Ashraf is currently serving as the chief of staff in the naval headquarters. He was bestowed upon with Hilal e Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha e Basalat in recognition of his bravery and services.