Visa-free entry to Qatar for Pakistani citizens: Requirements

Saudi Arabia offers e-visa to six new countries
Saudi Arabia has broadened the scope of its electronic visitor visa program,...
Lahore: Citizens of more than 80 nations, including Pakistan, now have the opportunity to enter Qatar without needing a visa, thanks to a new visa waiver program.
When Pakistani nationals arrive in Qatar, they can receive a visa waiver for a 30-day period, provided they meet the following conditions:
