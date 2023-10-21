Advertisement
Visa-free entry to Qatar for Pakistani citizens: Requirements

Visa-free entry to Qatar for Pakistani citizens: Requirements

Lahore: Citizens of more than 80 nations, including Pakistan, now have the opportunity to enter Qatar without needing a visa, thanks to a new visa waiver program.

When Pakistani nationals arrive in Qatar, they can receive a visa waiver for a 30-day period, provided they meet the following conditions:

  1. The traveler’s passport must remain valid for a minimum of 6 months.
  2. A confirmed return ticket is required.
  3. Travelers must possess a valid debit or credit card (for families traveling together, the card must be in the name of the passenger or one per family).
  4. The visa is granted for 30 days without any cost and cannot be extended.
  5. Passengers should provide confirmation of a hotel reservation.
  6. Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should possess a certificate of polio vaccination.

