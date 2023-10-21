We belong to May 28, not May 9: Nawaz Sharif

PML-N leader reached Dubai Airport to return Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif addressed the media at Dubai Airport.

“The Election Commission is a competent body,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Dubai: The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reached Dubai Airport to return to Pakistan. On this occasion, he said that we belong to May 28, not May 9.

Nawaz Sharif, while speaking to the media at Dubai Airport, said on Saturday that after four years, I am going to Pakistan. I am feeling happy, and it would have been great if the situation had been better than in 2017.

The former prime minister said that today the conditions in the country are not better than in 2017. Pakistan has gone backwards instead of moving forward, and the condition of the people is very disturbing.

He said that there is a ray of hope; it should not be lost; we are capable of fixing the situation; it is true that we have made the situation worse, and we will fix it.

The PML-N leader added that Pakistan had called the IMF goodbye. In Pakistan, bread was available for 4 rupees, even the poor’s children went to school, and treatment facilities and medicine were free in Pakistan.

The former prime minister said, “Do you see the former Pakistan today? It’s a pity it has come here. We should have been among the highest nations in the world today.”

The ex-prime minister further said that the Election Commission is the competent body; it will announce the date of elections, and my preference is what the Election Commission will decide.

Furthermore, the former prime minister said that the census has been done and they are ready for the election.

Earlier, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is finally scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

Nawaz Sharif will depart from Dubai by an special flight flydubai FZ 4525, for which the No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued to the special aircraft.

According to Pakistani time, the plane will take off from Dubai Airport on October 21 at 10:00 AM.