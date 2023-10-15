Weather becomes pleasant after intermittent rains in Lahore

Rain is predicted until October 17 across Pakistan.

Lahore: The weather in the capital of Punjab became pleasant after intermittent rains in different areas of Lahore throughout the night, Bol News reported.

According to details, the weather in Lahore became pleasant after heavy rain overnight. Cold winds increased the cold in the city.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted rain across the country, including Lahore, until October 17.

The PDM says that the temperature of the city has been recorded at 18 degrees at this time, the wind is blowing at a speed of 5 km per hour, the humidity in the air has been recorded at 83%, and there are chances of more rain.

In addition to that, the Department of Environment says that after the heavy rain in the city, the air pollution has decreased, and the overall air quality index of the city has been recorded at 147 AQI, after which Lahore ranks 17 among the most polluted cities in the world.

Earlier, the low-lying areas submerged under water after intermittent rain in various areas, including the airport, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, and Samanabad in the capital of Punjab.

