Weather update for Islamabad Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather and rainfall in Islamabad over the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Rain Forecast

According to the Met Office, a rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in the twin cities within the next 12 hours. This is due to a westerly wave present over the upper parts of the country, which is likely to move north/northeast.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the temperature in Islamabad dropped to 18°C. The city had a humidity level of around 84%, with winds blowing at 12 km/h. The maximum UV Index recorded was 4, signifying moderate UV levels, and visibility was approximately 16 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital was measured at less than 20, which falls into the “Excellent” category. This means that the air quality is ideal for most people, allowing for normal outdoor activities.

The Met Office also stated that most parts of the country can expect dry weather. However, cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall in high mountains) is anticipated in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby regions.