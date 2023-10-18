Weather Update for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts dry weather for various parts of the country, including Karachi.

Karachi Weather Update

In Karachi, there’s a low chance of rain, but areas like Dadu, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh may experience partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms.

Karachi Temperature Today

Around noon, Karachi reached a temperature of about 31°C. The humidity was about 40%, and the city experienced 30 km/h winds. The maximum UV Index was 5, signifying high UV levels, with visibility around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was measured at 50, which falls into the “poor” category. This means the air has a high level of pollution and isn’t healthy, especially for sensitive individuals. If you’re experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation, it’s advisable to limit your time outdoors.

Synoptic Situation

Most of the country is under the influence of continental air. This leads to dry weather in many areas, with cold conditions in the northern parts during the night and early morning. However, there’s a possibility of isolated rain and thunderstorms in central Balochistan.

Expect rain and wind-driven thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast and south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Additionally, anticipate snowfall in high mountains and isolated hailstorms in plain areas. Be prepared for heavy rainfall in certain places.