Winter starts at Babusar Top as snowfalls

Mansehra: The temperature at Babusar Top has dropped below freezing point, due to which the Babusar Top road closed for traffic on Monday, Bol News reported.

According to details, the winter has officially started with rain in the lower areas of Mansehra and snowfall in the upper areas.

Added to that, the mountains have been covered with a white sheet of snow in the region.

In the upper areas of Mansehra, the tourist places of Sri Haya, Naran Bata, Kundi Lake, Lulu Sir, and Babusar Top are receiving intermittent snowfall.

On the one hand, the snowfall made the weather colder; on the other hand, it added more to the beauty of the valley.

Rain in Balakot surroundings turned the weather cold, while Babusar Top received more than seven inches of snowfall and the mercury fell below freezing point. In the first snowfall of the year in Shogran, Sripaya, 3 to 4 inches of snow have fallen so far.

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicts that the rain and snowfall will continue for the next two days. It is interesting that the tourists are enjoying the beautiful scenery in Kaghan Valley. However, on the other hand, the administration appealed to people to travel to the snowy areas.

