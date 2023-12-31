Appeals against acceptance, rejection of nomination papers will be received till Jan 3

ISLAMABAD: Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for general elections-2024 are being received from today and process will continue till Wednesday.

Decisions on these appeals will be made by Jan 10.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the eleventh of January and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Jan 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

According to the revised schedule for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of January while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning officer is 16th January.

Revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th of January and candidates can withdraw their papers by 22nd.

The final list of the contesting candidates will be released on 23rd of January.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, trained personnel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to [email protected] or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.

A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from eight morning to six evening.