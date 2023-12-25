KARACHI: Asifa Bhutto Zardari will not participate in upcoming elections 2024, sources said.

Asifa Bhutto has not submitted her nomination papers from any constituency of the country.

Sources said that Asifa Bhutto will run the election campaign of the party and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari across the country.

Sources further said that it has not decided yet whether she would participate in by-election after the general elections.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has made a commitment to eliminate 17 federal ministries, should his party secure victory in the upcoming general elections, in order to save taxpayers’ Rs300 billion.

Speaking at a public gathering in Nawabshah, Bilawal emphasized that these ministries should have been devolved to provinces after the implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

According to Bilawal, the government currently spends Rs300 billion on these ministries, while also providing a Rs1,500 billion subsidy to the “elites” in various sectors such as energy and fertilizers.

He pledged that if his party comes into power, they would cease the subsidy for the elites and redirect those funds to benefit laborers and farmers through dedicated cards.

The 18th Constitutional Amendment, enacted on April 8, 2010, decentralized power by transferring federal ministries and authority to the provinces. It also reduced the president’s executive authority, transforming the role into a ceremonial head of state.

Describing the youth as the future of the nation, Bilawal dismissed older politicians as relics of the past. He advocated for abandoning the politics of “hatred and division” to address the significant challenges faced by the country, particularly in the realms of the economy and climate change.

Bilawal further committed to creating job opportunities for Pakistani youth abroad, citing his past efforts as foreign minister to facilitate overseas employment for young people. He emphasized the importance of the PPP’s slogan “roti, kapra aur maqaan” (bread, clothes, and house), stating that these basic necessities are more crucial than ever in the current economic climate.

Highlighting the rising cost of living, Bilawal noted that a decade ago, a family could manage on a Rs35,000 salary, whereas today, given the economic situation, a family needs a Rs70,000 salary to meet basic needs. He called on the incoming government to take responsibility for doubling salaries within five years to keep pace with inflation.

If the PPP assumes power, Bilawal pledged to introduce specific cards for different sectors, such as the Haari Card for farmers, Mazdoor Card for laborers, and Nojawan Card for youth. Through the Haari Card, farmers would receive subsidies directly, rather than benefiting mill owners. The proposed Youth Card aims to provide financial assistance to young individuals in search of employment.