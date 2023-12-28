Bilawal condemns arrest of political leaders

SUKKUR: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the incarcerated vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), previously defended the arrest of Faryal Talpur during the PTI’s tenure.

Speaking at a press conference in Sukkur, Bilawal recalled that when Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leader Faryal Talpur were arrested, Shah Mehmood, then Foreign Minister, stated that the institutions were free to make their decisions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was recently rearrested by Punjab police outside Adiala Jail after being released on bail in a cipher case on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Emphasizing the PPP’s commitment to avoiding a politics of revenge, Bilawal condemned the arrest of political leaders and called on the PTI to abandon enmity and hate in their political approach.

He refuted reports of the snatching of nomination papers in Sukkur and Larkana, urging authorities to take notice of such incidents and ensuring that no one is prevented from participating in elections.

In a public meeting on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Bilawal unveiled a 10-point election manifesto for the PPP.

He vowed that if the PPP secured victory in the upcoming elections, it would address challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty, providing relief to the common people through the implementation of its manifesto.

Bilawal expressed confidence in participating fully in the democratic process without fear, asserting their commitment to obtaining the people’s mandate.